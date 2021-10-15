Tite opts for frustrating Brazil selection call ahead of Liverpool’s return to domestic action

Alisson Becker sat out Brazil’s World Cup qualifier meeting with Uruguay, whilst fellow Liverpool teammate, Fabinho, played a starring role in the side’s 4-1 victory over Luis Suarez’s Uruguay.

The Reds’ No.1 had started the prior tie for the Selecao (a 0-0 draw with Colombia), though Tite opted to bench the 29-year-old in favour of Manchester City counterpart Ederson.

This comes only a day before the return of domestic action, with the Merseysiders set to take on Watford tomorrow afternoon.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans may be surprised by a supercomputer’s prediction for the final top four this season

Alisson’s lack of use will no doubt frustrate fans of the club given that we’re potentially unlikely to see the No.1 available in time given the quick turnaround in fixtures.

It’s not a cataclysmic loss in the sense that we’ve solid backup in Irishman Caoimhin Kelleher, though we’re still bound to feel the loss of a man adjudged by many to be the world’s leading goalkeeper.

At the very least, Jurgen Klopp has a range of options he can call upon in midfield in Fabinho’s place, and Liverpool still have a veritable armoury of options to meet the challenge of Claudio Ranieiri’s Hornets.

EOTK Insider Opinion: If UEFA and FIFA want nonstop football – they should build the robots necessary for it