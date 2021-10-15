(Video) ‘Are you winding me up?’ – Robertson can’t believe what was tweeted about him following Liverpool move

Andy Robertson was left somewhat surprised by a tweet written about him following his switch from relegated outfit Hull City to Liverpool.

The tweet in question read out as: “This is a poor signing, overhyped by English media.”

READ MORE: (Video) ‘That stupid little thing’ – Robertson rips into Trent’s appearance on latest Wingmen ep.

The Scot’s fellow fullback immediately burst out into laughter, as fans can witness below in the latest episode of Wingmen.

You can catch the clip below (at 6:52), courtesy of KFC:

EOTK Insider Opinion: If UEFA and FIFA want nonstop football – they should build the robots necessary for it