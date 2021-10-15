(Video) ‘I want to play with you’ – Joel Matip’s hilarious reaction to losing a rondo drill

Joel Matip has become something of a cult hero at Liverpool for his ‘Matipisms’ just as much as his defensive ability.

The centre-half demonstrated one such moment during the club’s pre-Watford training sessions, throwing up his arms wildly during a rondo drill after a miscommunication between himself and Adrian.

For reasons many struggle to pin down, the Cameroonian is, quite simply, a hilarious figure in Merseyside and one Reds fans have come to adore since his move from Schalke.

You can catch the clip below (at 2:12), courtesy of LFCTV & Reddit user u/snh96:

