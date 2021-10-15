(Video) Robertson rings Hendo in Wingmen forfeit plea to snatch vice captaincy from Milner

In a quiz battle between Liverpool’s first-choice fullbacks, Trent Alexander-Arnold emerged victorious, which left his fellow teammate with his choice of two forfeits.

Opting for the less uncomfortable option of the two, Andy Robertson rang up skipper Jordan Henderson to leave the midfielder a voice mail making the case for himself to replace James Milner as vice captain.

In fairness to the left-back, he made a few convincing arguments, though we doubt the captain will be swayed for now.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of KFC: