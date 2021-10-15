(Video) ‘That stupid little thing’ – Robertson rips into Trent’s appearance on latest Wingmen ep.

Returning for another season of Wingmen, Liverpool fullbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson fielded some questions from the fans.

The Scottish international was in brilliant form as ever, digging into his fellow defender over the 23-year-old’s facial grooming.

READ MORE: Pundit compares ‘difficult’ Liverpool transfer call to Tottenham’s Harry Kane situation

The Reds are set to return to domestic action this weekend, with Jurgen Klopp’s men facing off against newly-appointed Claudio Ranieri’s Watford outfit.

You can catch the clip below (at 2:03), courtesy of KFC:

EOTK Insider Opinion: If UEFA and FIFA want nonstop football – they should build the robots necessary for it