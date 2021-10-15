‘We were about to sign’ – Nearly Liverpool star reveals ‘the truth’ about failed Anfield move

Nabil Fekir’s failed move to Liverpool has been well-documented – such to the point that fans are intimately familiar with a thumbnail of the 28-year-old’s signing video.

The Frenchman, however, remains adamant that the reasons for pulling the plug on the switch to Anfield were far removed from the truth.

“Everything was closed. I passed all the interviews, I spoke with Jürgen Klopp, he told me that he loved me, we all did it and, when we were about to sign, there were problems with my representative and the negotiation broke down,” the attacking midfielder told Betis TV and Movistar+ (via Sport Witness). “They said it was because I had knee problems, but the truth has been proven over time. My knee is super good.”

The player has since become a reliable feature of Real Betis’ starting-XI, with little sign of the knee difficulties that may have been expected to flair up at some point in the future.

You get a sense from reading Fekir’s comments that the French international still isn’t quite over the fact that a dream move to Merseyside was derailed.

Given that his knee injury is yet to recur to such an extent as it did in the 2015-16 season (in which it ruled him out for almost the entire campaign), it does raise a number of questions as to why we didn’t get to see the No.8 in the famous red.

As things turned out, of course, we’ve ended up with a variety of world-class options from Thiago Alcantara to Fabinho, though there will always be that overhanging question with the midfielder – what if?

