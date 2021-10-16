A number of Liverpool fans start online movement after Reds star’s Watford performance

A vast array of Liverpool fans jumped onto the Twittersphere to share their awe for talismanic forward Mo Salah following his productive performance against Watford this afternoon.

The fans in question called for the Egyptian to be recognised globally for his talents with the Ballon d’Or award, kickstarting a hashtag – #SalahBallonDOr.

#SalahBallonDOr Get it trending. Mo is the best in the world right now. — Stephen Drennan (@babuyagu) October 16, 2021

Give it to him #salahBallonDOr — Zane (@zanetalkssports) October 16, 2021

This man has got “WHAT A GOAL” trending too many times. Put some respect on his name. #salahBallonDOr pic.twitter.com/Ck5PgMNngX — Conrad Barreto (@conradbeckham) October 16, 2021

Firmino scored a hat-trick but it isn't even registered after yet another magical goal from #Salah and an equally brilliant assist.#SalahBallondOr — fuutboller (@fuutboller) October 16, 2021

The No.11 directly contributed to Sadio Mane’s opener against Claudio Ranieri’s sting-less Hornets, before delivering a superb solo effort in the second-half to effectively kill off the contest.

On current form, there’s certainly an argument for the Egyptian King to be recognised as the globe’s leading talent.

If he can maintain his current form through to the 29th November, when the award ceremony is set to take place, it’ll be tough for neutrals to overlook the 29-year-old when push comes to shove.

As far as we at the Empire of the Kop are concerned, the former Roma attacker has as much of a chance as anyone, especially after the 2020/21 campaign in which he near singlehandedly kept us in contention for a top four finish.

