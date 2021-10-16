(Image) Liverpool team news confirmed as Klopp names strong XI

Liverpool are set to take on newly-appointed boss Claudio Ranieri’s Watford outfit this early afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp had a few tricky selection calls to make ahead of the Reds’ return to Premier League action, with Fabinho and Alisson Becker having been sent to Spain in anticipation of our Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid next week.

As expected, Caoimhin Kelleher has been given the nod to deputise in the Brazilian international’s absence, with some of the usual suspects lining up in the backline ahead of the Irishman.

Virgil van Dijk is joined by Joel Matip in the centre of defence, flanked by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Klopp’s gone for Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Naby Keita, with Curtis Jones sidelined with injury following his involvement with the England U21s.

Up top, an in-form and lethal Mo Salah has Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane for company.

You can catch the full team news below:

And the team news is … LIVE! Jurgen Klopp's been forced into making a few changes for our trip to Vicarage Road. Happy with the XI put out? 🤔 #LFC pic.twitter.com/g7tcwyRs2S — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 16, 2021

