Jurgen Klopp has his say on Michael Edwards’ expiring contract: ‘That’s really interesting’

Jurgen Klopp was reluctant to weigh in on the topic of Michael Edwards’ expiring contract at Liverpool.

The German had been prompted to offer his thoughts on the sporting director and the likelihood of the club extending the Englishman’s stay as sporting director.

“What kind of story is that now?” the German spoke in his pre-Watford presser (which you can watch here).

“We talk about the contract of the sporting director, which expires next year?”

“We worked six years together – I don’t think we had a different sporting director – it’s not my decision, so I don’t know – you have to ask other people.

“Open contracts we usually don’t discuss. That’s really interesting – I’ve never spoken before about the contract of a sporting director.”

As we approach the winter window, it seems increasingly likely that the 41-year-old is set to depart Anfield for a new challenge elsewhere, with his understudy Julian Ward set to take the reins.

Having successfully worked in tandem with Klopp since his arrival in 2015, it’s a little worrying to think of what our future transfer business might look like without our shrewd negotiator calling the shots.

Of course, we have to likewise remember that Edwards is surrounded by a well-equipped team who will remain in Merseyside, should he not agree upon extended terms with Liverpool.

Ward himself comes highly-rated, though the former loan pathways and football partnerships manager will have quite the set of tasks ahead of him with our manager’s contract set to expire two years beyond our sporting director’s.

