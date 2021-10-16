Liverpool fan notices interesting Milner moment seconds before Salah’s worldie goal

A few Liverpool fans noticed that James Milner had already started celebrating Mo Salah’s goal before it struck the net in the second-half of the Reds’ demolition of Watford.

This was likewise noted by the Daily Star, with the Merseysiders eventually running out 5-0 winners courtesy of a Bobby Firmino hat-trick and Sadio Mane’s 100th Premier League goal.

just noticed milner celebrated before the goal pic.twitter.com/4pMgjABdhr — danino (@zemkerek) October 16, 2021

The Egyptian international completely confounded Claudio Ranieri’s backline with a combination of quick feet and trickery that put him in an excellent position to tuck away the club’s fourth of the afternoon.

It says a lot about Salah’s quality that his teammates simply expect him to score when presented with a suitable goalscoring opportunity.

As far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop, we’re quickly running out of superlatives to describe a talent who has consistently delivered nothing but the highest standards this term.

This, of course, is nothing massively new as far as his general Anfield career goes, however, the No.11 seems to have found another gear this season, which has easily catapulted him above the likes of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, on current form.

