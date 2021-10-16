Liverpool fans may be worried by pundit’s managerial claim with Klopp’s contract expiring in 2024

Danny Mills has suggested Steven Gerrard could have to remain in his current role with Rangers ‘for another five or six years’ to potentially get a crack at the Liverpool job in future.

The former Reds captain has been linked with a switch to Newcastle United, with Steve Bruce’s job increasingly under pressure following a high-profile takeover.

“The position that Newcastle are in at the moment, the money that’s going to be available, you need a manager that can deal with all those pressures. A manager that can manage up as well as down,” the former Man City defender told Football Insider.

“The pressure will be immense. If you’re not doing it after three or four months then you’re out of the door.

“You’ve got to have faith and belief that you can get success immediately and if you don’t, then you have to justify why you haven’t. It’s a different job.

“If he wants the Liverpool job, he might be at Rangers for another five or six years.

“It’s a huge step up from doing what he’s doing in a two or three club league and having no money really to suddenly being in a really competitive league with the money, Champions League and all that comes with it.”

The Scouser played a pivotal role in transforming a Gers’ side loitering behind league rivals Celtic, leading them to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade last term.

As things stand, it’s supremely difficult to see a future beyond Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The German has become very much part of the fabric of our club; it very much embodies his spirit and values and, as such, it’s hard to envision us remaining genuine challengers once the former Mainz boss’ contract expires in 2024.

However, the reality is that we will likely have some kind of succession plan – even if it means potentially granting the 54-year-old a year-long sabbatical with a view to an Anfield return – and three years could grant Gerrard the experience he needs to be ready for a big jump.

