Liverpool star tells Fabrizio Romano he could leave club as early as January

Loris Karius has admitted that his Anfield exit could come sooner than the summer, predicting that he’ll ‘get the opportunities’ in the winter window.

The 28-year-old’s contract is currently set to expire in the summer of 2022, leaving a potentially interested party with an opportunity to secure the ‘keeper’s signature on a pre-contract agreement.

“I’m open. It doesn’t have to be the league, it has to be the project, the coach, the team. I have to feel that I’m wanted and get a good feeling,” the German told Fabrizio Romano on his ‘Here We Chill’ stream on YouTube.

“In summer, I had one or two things where I said I’d be happy to do this but in Football it’s [all about] many things coming together and sometimes it doesn’t happen.

“I think I’ll get the opportunities in the January transfer window.”

The out-of-favour shotstopper did add, however, that he believed still in helping the team and pushing his fellow teammates to be better.

“Of course, I’m also happy to be here and help where I can, give good performances in training and push the other guys,” Karius added.

“It’s a different situation that you have to adapt to.

“Football is a team sport and I think even players that don’t play, it’s important that they have a good attitude, a good mindset to give to the other guys that are playing and give them a good feeling.”

At his absolute best, there’s not a question in our minds that Karius would be far higher up in the pecking order than he currently finds himself.

Alisson Becker would, of course, remain top dog given his sheer world-class quality, but it’s a shame to see a loss of confidence damage the German’s development.

From our point of view here at EOTK, we’ve no hard feelings against the former Mainz No.1 and we genuinely hope he finds the perfect opportunity to reinvigorate his career beyond Anfield.

