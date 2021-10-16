Man Utd legend’s Mo Salah claim may surprise Liverpool fans after Neville’s unpopular prediction

Paul Scholes has urged Mo Salah to extend his stay with Liverpool in order to become ‘the best player in the world’.

A viable resolution has yet to be arranged, with the Reds reportedly cautious when it comes to handing the No.11 a bumper contract that would put his earning power well ahead of his teammates.

“Barcelona and Real Madrid] aren’t in as high esteem as they were a few years ago,” the ex-Manchester United midfielder spoke on The Overlap fan debate (via Balls.ie).

“I think if he wants to be the best player on the planet he has to stay at Liverpool. He has to stay in England.

“We’ve got the best league, the players in the world, we’ve got the three best coaches in the world, with the best teams.

“If he wants to be the best player in the world he has to stay here. Liverpool have got to pay him…”

The Egyptian’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2023, potentially leaving the Merseyside-based outfit with a difficult decision to make in the next summer window if an agreement can’t be reached.

It’s a refreshingly different perspective, compared to Gary Neville’s comments on the matter, from the former England international – and certainly one we welcome here at EOTK.

With all due respect to La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, Liverpool are arguably in a far better condition overall following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, to be fair to Salah, it’s entirely on the club to make the player feel valued at Anfield, and realistically, a significant wage boost is hardly undeserved given his fantastic levels of conditioning will likely extend his career well into his 30s.

