‘My, my’ – Gary Lineker drops Mo Salah tweet that Liverpool fans will love

The comparisons between Liverpool frontman Mo Salah and talismanic PSG midfielder Leo Messi just keep on coming, with Gary Lineker the latest to praise the Egyptian.

The pundit tweeted his appreciation for the No.11 following yet another superb goal for Jurgen Klopp’s men in which he absolutely confounded Watford’s backline with some quick feet.

My, my. Mo has morphed into Messi. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 16, 2021

The former Roma attacker’s latest efforts now mean that he’s on 14 goal contributions in 10 games (across all fixtures).

READ MORE: (Video) Salah embarrasses Watford defence with frightening trickery before sinking Liverpool’s fourth

Whilst there’s a temptation amongst rival fans to sneer at comparisons between Salah and the Argentine international, it wouldn’t be over the top to suggest that, on current form, the ‘Egyptian King’ is superior.

With his contract set to expire in 2023, there has to be increasing pressure on our owners to make an exception for a player – for whom it is becoming increasingly clear is truly one of a kind – who could enjoy a successful career well into his 30s.

Should the attacker maintain his current levels through to the winter window, it’s looking more and more negligent by the day that the contract impasse has yet to be resolved.

#Ep16 of The Red Nets Podcast: Free agents Liverpool could snap up, everything that’s wrong with Wenger’s World Cup plan… and more!