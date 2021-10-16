Neil Jones weighs in on 28-year-old Liverpool star’s exit rumours: ‘Something needs to move’

Neil Jones has suggested that Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is at something of a crossroads with regard to his Anfield career.

This follows from a report issued by the Mirror, with the Englishman’s contract set to expire in 2023.

“It’ll be a well-sourced story, just the way it’s written and the way it’s presented tells you a lot about the story and that’s not a negative thing against the author or the subject,” the Goal reporter told Redmen TV’s Journo Insight Extra show.

“He’ll have a year left [on his contract] at the end of this season so Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in a position where something needs to move.

“He either needs to become a Liverpool player who plays a lot and he gets a new contract or he needs to consider his options.”

The former Arsenal man began life in Merseyside superbly, playing an important role in the Reds’ 2017/18 Champions League campaign before suffering a serious knee injury against Roma that ruled him out for a season.

Since that point, the 28-year-old has struggled to hold down a starting spot in Jurgen Klopp’s first-XI, featuring sporadically throughout the years.

There’s definitely a quality player in the No.15, however, it’s just a matter of him being given the game time to develop some consistency – an opportunity he may receive in light of the unavailability of Curtis Jones and Fabinho for our upcoming Watford clash.

Ideally, we’d like to Oxlade-Chamberlain deliver his best once again in a Liverpool shirt, though it’s a far from simple challenge with the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho ahead of him in the pecking order.

