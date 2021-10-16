These Liverpool fans are saying the same thing about Maguire following United defender’s horrific blunder v Leicester

Liverpool fans jumped onto the Twittersphere to share their thoughts on a calamitous error from Harry Maguire during Manchester United’s Premier League meeting with Leicester City.

Receiving a pass from shotstopper David de Gea, the centre-half seemed oblivious to onrushing opponent Kelechi Iheanacho with the Nigerian snatching away possession before assisting the Foxes’ equaliser.

Did you see how Maguire took his eyes off the ball? pic.twitter.com/DzbGWGJSFO — ♔Maŋtsɛ Kobby♔ (@CallMeKobby) October 16, 2021

The scoreline remains level at the time of writing, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men hoping to correct their recent poor run of domestic results.

It’s a pretty bad error from the English international, and it’s not hard to see why several fans online have suggested that the 28-year-old would struggle to break past Jurgen Klopp’s selection of top centre-halves.

To be fair to Maguire, on his day he’s a perfectly good option to utilise, though we certainly wouldn’t trade the Red Devil for any one of our current defensive options.

As far as comparisons go, there’s simply no contest when it comes to the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, as the pair have proven to be a powerful combination in the heart of our backline this term.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Hole of Liverpool defence>Maguire — Tord🇳🇴🇳🇴 (@smiley6098) October 16, 2021

I hope everyone knows that Maguire would be the 5th best cb on Liverpool. Hope this helps 🥱 — Matthew🇨🇦🇮🇹 (@TrentsRightBoot) October 16, 2021

maguire will be behind king nat phillip in pecking order at liverpool — h (@haziqmuti) October 16, 2021

To be fair I'd moan too if Maguire was our best CB 😂 seriously I'd put him 5th at best at Liverpool — Robert Connon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇸 (@tartanmarvel89) October 16, 2021

