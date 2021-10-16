(Video) Firmino completes Liverpool hat-trick to inflict Ranieri’s heaviest PL defeat

(Video) Firmino completes Liverpool hat-trick to inflict Ranieri’s heaviest PL defeat

Bobby Firmino helped Liverpool inflict Claudio Ranieri’s heaviest Premier League defeat with a superb hat-trick.

The Brazilian registered another tap-in from a Neco Williams cross to make it a 5-0 away win for Jurgen Klopp’s travelling Reds.

It’s a superb result that sees the Merseysiders jump back up to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Chelsea’s evening meeting with Brentford.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sports & beINSports:

 

