(Video) Firmino doubles Liverpool’s lead v Watford after some dazzling link-up play between Reds trio

In a game billed as a potential banana skin for Liverpool in light of the appointment of Claudio Ranieri to the helm of Watford, the Reds have flipped the script in the first-half with two goals.
Bobby Firmino doubled the scoreline, with some excellent build-up play between Sadio Mane, James Milner and the Brazilian international creating a goalscoring opportunity.
The veteran Englishman played a simple but critical pass from out wide to supply the attacker’s second league goal of the season.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports & BT Sports:
Liverpool are opening Watford like a ton of beans lol, Firmino makes it 2-0
Another excellently crafted Liverpool move! 🤩
Bobby Firmino adds the finishing touches as the Reds tighten their grip on the game 👊 pic.twitter.com/d21hbRLg1G
