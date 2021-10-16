(Video) Firmino doubles Liverpool’s lead v Watford after some dazzling link-up play between Reds trio

In a game billed as a potential banana skin for Liverpool in light of the appointment of Claudio Ranieri to the helm of Watford, the Reds have flipped the script in the first-half with two goals.

Bobby Firmino doubled the scoreline, with some excellent build-up play between Sadio Mane, James Milner and the Brazilian international creating a goalscoring opportunity.

The veteran Englishman played a simple but critical pass from out wide to supply the attacker’s second league goal of the season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports & BT Sports:

 

