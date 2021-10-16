(Video) Firmino makes it three after Watford error

Having previously doubled the scoreline in the first-half, Bobby Firmino was on target once more in the second-half to hand Liverpool a three-goal cushion against Watford.

The effort resulted from an unfortunate error from Ben Foster, with the Hornets’ No.1 failing to keep out Craig Cathcart’s sliding effort to halt a lurking Mo Salah.

The Brazilian international took advantage, jumping onto the loose ball to tap away the Merseysiders’ third of the afternoon.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports: