(Video) Mane scores 100th PL goal after glorious Salah assist

Liverpool started their encounter with Watford brightly, with Sadio Mane finding the net for his 100th Premier League goal.

The Senegalese was teed up by fellow forward Mo Salah with a superb curving pass that cut past two of the Hornets’ defenders.

With the Egyptian causing fullback Danny Rose a great deal of problems down the right-flank at the time of writing, it could mean that Claudio Ranieri’s men are in for a tough afternoon.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports & BT Sports:

Connexion Salah – Mané 🤯pic.twitter.com/QX1neOTQLC — Maël Larcher (@LarcherMael) October 16, 2021

That's an incredible goal to open the scoring! ⚡️⚡️ Mo Salah with the strength and perfect assist before Sadio Mane cooly slots the ball home… 🤤 Some move! pic.twitter.com/krafY3vGzA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 16, 2021

