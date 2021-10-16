(Video) Ranieri and Klopp share adorable pre-match moment Liverpool fans will love

Prior to Liverpool’s meeting with Watford in the English top-flight, BT Sport shared a touching moment between managerial pair Jurgen Klopp and Claudio Ranieri with the former doffing his cap to his counterpart.

Sadly, for the Hornets boss, the Italian was dealt something of a trial by fire in his opening match in charge of the Hertfordshire-based outfit, as the Reds ran riot in a 5-0 victory at the Vicarage Road Stadium.

Nonetheless, it should be remembered that it was the former Leicester City manager’s first game in charge of the club and we wish him nothing but the best for the remainder of his tenure.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sports:

