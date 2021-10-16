(Video) Salah embarrasses Watford defence with frightening trickery before sinking Liverpool’s fourth

Mo Salah capped off a fine performance at Vicarage Road so far with yet another Liverpool goal in the Reds’ afternoon clash with Watford.

The Egyptian registered his seventh league goal of the season after some superb footwork to completely baffle Claudio Ranieri’s backline before firing a neat finish past Ben Foster.

The 29-year-old has been in fantastic form this term, scoring 10 goals across all competitions.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sports & beINSports:

STOP THAT, MO SALAH! 🇪🇬👑 The footwork is magical, the finish is sublime. He had the Watford defence on strings! 😱 pic.twitter.com/tBWPWWOxeX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 16, 2021