(Video) Salah looks utterly dejected after being subbed off in new clip from AC Milan win

Top attackers – or really any forward feeling that they still have something left to give in a game – are rarely willing to accept a decision to be substituted late in a game.

Mo Salah, as many might accept, is no different to that category of players, with a clip from @totamo11 showing the Egyptian’s disappointment at being brought off the pitch during Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over AC Milan.

The former Chelsea hitman’s shoulders slumped before he graciously accepted the applause of the Reds’ home support at Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC & originating from @totamo11:

Mo Salah’s reaction to being subbed in the 86th minute against AC Milan. Always wanting to give his all 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pagiocoEVe — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 15, 2021