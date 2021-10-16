(Video) Van Dijk expertly executes outrageous defensive manoeuvre during Watford clash

The brilliance of Virgil van Dijk is far from being a secret within and beyond the realm of Merseyside, with the defender regularly producing awe-inspiring moments during games.

One such moment was spotted during Liverpool’s encounter with Watford, expertly handling an overhead ball and dispatching the threat posed by Emmanuel Bonaventure late in the first-half.

Waiting for the ball to take a bounce, the Dutch centre-half calmly controlled it with the back of his head before playing a pass to Andy Robertson.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sports:

So cool from Van Dijk 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Gg7y1fpkwd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 16, 2021