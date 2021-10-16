(Video) Watch Mo Salah’s ludicrously well-weighted pass for Sadio Mane’s 100th PL goal

Mo Salah played a crucial role in Liverpool’s opening goal against Watford with a sumptuous pass to find the feet of an onrushing Sadio Mane.

The Egyptian international played a perfectly weighted assist that curved across the Hornets’ backline before the Senegalese tapped a first-time effort home.

The Merseysiders went on to take all three points with a further four goals registered against Claudio Ranieri’s men, including a superb solo effort from the No.11.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sports:

That's an incredible goal to open the scoring! ⚡️⚡️ Mo Salah with the strength and perfect assist before Sadio Mane cooly slots the ball home… 🤤 Some move! pic.twitter.com/krafY3vGzA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 16, 2021