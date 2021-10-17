Exclusive: Ex-Red pitches in on Salah-Ronaldo-Messi debate: ‘His numbers are scary’

Stan Collymore has suggested that, on current form, he would give the nod to Mo Salah over Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Egyptian has earned many plaudits off the back of his world-class effort against Manchester City prior to the international break.

“Today, if you’re asking who you put in a football team to win a game against the Martians, or a non-earth team, and you’ve got a choice of Messi, Ronaldo or Mo Salah – Mo Salah takes that position,” the former striker told Empire of the Kop. “We’re not saying he’s the greatest of all time, we’re talking about him creating chances, he’s scoring goals, his numbers are scary, his work rate is excellent, he’s bringing out the best in his teammates. Every single week without fail.”

Things have only been uphill from there as far as recognition goes, with the No.11 following up his prior outing with a man of the match performance against Watford in which he registered a remarkable solo goal.

If you were to compare their overall careers, you’d be hard-pressed to find footballers who have maintained the exact standard delivered by Ronaldo and Messi over the years.

As Collymore has pointed out, however, a few have come close to, if not quite breaking into, the stratosphere exclusively occupied by the globe’s leading duo.

As far as we at the Empire of the Kop are concerned, of course, Salah’s current form puts him firmly ahead of the pair, and we’d love to see the 29-year-old receive some more recognition for his efforts in the form of personal awards before the year is out.

