Exclusive: ‘I like Dembele’ – Former Liverpool striker weighs in on linked Barcelona attacker

Stan Collymore shared his admiration for Ousmane Dembele in light of reports to have previously emerged linking the Barcelona attacker with an Anfield switch.

The Frenchman’s contract is set to expire next summer, though the Catalan giants are said to be exploring the possibility of extending his current terms.

“I like [Ousmane] Dembele and I think that attacking width is something Liverpool should always be looking at,” the 50-year-old told Empire of the Kop.

“I think that Liverpool will always have goalscorers, they will always have great goalscorers.

“You look through the history of Liverpool Football Club and they haven’t struggled for players who come in and score goals – it’s always an attraction to get those kinds of players.”

The Reds were said to be interested in bolstering their forward line during the summer window, though failed to add any further senior signings to the squad beyond Ibrahima Konate.

Given the form the likes of Mo Salah and co. are experiencing, there’s certainly an argument to be made that the recruitment team made the right call in not bringing in any further additions.

Of course, given our reported financial limitations (due to the impact of the global pandemic), it’s highly possible that another signing beyond our French centre-half was simply unfeasible at the time.

Regardless, should we witness our forward line maintain their current levels through to the end of the season, you’d have to back Jurgen Klopp’s Reds to be there or thereabouts when it comes to competing for the highest honours on offer in club football.

