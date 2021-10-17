Exclusive: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – stay exactly where you are” – Ex-Red disregards title threat posed by Man Utd & Chelsea

Stan Collymore has questioned Manchester United and Chelsea’s ability to challenge for the title ahead of Manchester City or Liverpool.

The Red Devils suffered a heavy defeat at the King Power Stadium, a result that sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men fall behind Brighton in the league table.

“We’ve heard the guff about Manchester United,” the 50-year-old told Empire of the Kop.

“Look at the situation they’re in – an inexperienced manager that has not proven at the pointy end of the Premier League that he can succeed.

“So I’m happy. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – stay exactly where you are. Because Sancho hasn’t hit the ground running yet. Ronaldo will score his 15-20-25 goals in a season but the narratives and the story could quite easily become about him as the story goes on.

“As for Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku hasn’t scored for six games. Tell me, Liverpool fans – who’s going to weigh in now for Chelsea? Timo Werner?”

The former Reds frontman went on to add that Jurgen Klopp’s men, by comparison, seemed to possess more of the tools necessary to deliver a genuine title challenge.

“Liverpool, I’m looking at it (and I take my rose-tinted glasses right off). Four mainline strikers all scoring goals, every single game this season they’ve scored in,” Collymore said. “If that continues, it’s only going to be Liverpool and Manchester City for the title.”

As things stand, Chelsea certainly look to be strong competitors for the English top-flight, though, in a long season, a lot can change.

Realistically, the Blues will need more than just their fullbacks to come up with the goods in key moments with there appearing to be little in the way of firepower on offer beyond their Belgian hitman.

With our forward line in imperious form at the moment, it’s difficult to see many other sides being able to keep up the pace – particularly if, as Collymore has suggested, we manage to maintain that level of output.

