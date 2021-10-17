Exclusive: ‘That may well put them off’ – Ex-Red fears Liverpool could struggle to fulfill transfer wish in January

Stan Collymore has suggested that Liverpool could struggle to attract another attacker in light of the imperious form of their current forward line.

Between Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane, the Reds’ main hitmen have 25 goals in 36 games (across all competitions).

“Liverpool need nothing in terms of the forward group in the January window,” the former striker told Empire of the Kop.

“All four strikers are fit, all four are contributing. I think it would be very difficult for another forward player to get game time and that may well put them off.

“As a player you say, ‘I’d like to join a great club like Liverpool in January, but where am I going to get my minutes? Is it going to end up being in the U23s or loaned out again?'”

It had been expected that the club’s recruitment team would invest in a new forward in the summer window given the limited contributions of the Merseysiders’ backup options last term.

We’d be inclined to argue that the likes of Firmino and Mane have rediscovered the form that had previously highlighted the pair, alongside Mo Salah, as the globe’s leading attacking trio.

There’s a long season to contend with, of course, but the early signs from our opening eight league games suggest that we have the tools necessary to mount a serious title challenge.

Long-term, discussions will need to be had regarding the succession of the forward line (less so for Mo Salah arguably considering his superior levels of conditioning) but, for now, we look more than up for the challenge ahead of us.

