(Video) Horrific Maguire defending has these Man Utd fans worried ahead of Reds meeting

Liverpool made yet another confident statement of their intentions with a 5-0 victory against newly-appointed boss Claudio Ranieri’s Watford.

Later in the day, Manchester United fans were treated to a poor defensive display in their trip to the King Power Stadium with returning centre-back Harry Maguire clearly at fault for two goals – a replay of one of which is available below (courtesy of @triggerKim92).

Ahead of the club’s meeting with Liverpool next Sunday, a number of Red Devils fans jumped onto the Twittersphere to express their concerns regarding the England international and a visit from Jurgen Klopp’s in-form forward line.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

