(Video) Horrific Maguire defending has these Man Utd fans worried ahead of Reds meeting

Liverpool made yet another confident statement of their intentions with a 5-0 victory against newly-appointed boss Claudio Ranieri’s Watford.

Later in the day, Manchester United fans were treated to a poor defensive display in their trip to the King Power Stadium with returning centre-back Harry Maguire clearly at fault for two goals – a replay of one of which is available below (courtesy of @triggerKim92).

If this is how Maguire defends and it was Leicester, what do u think Liverpool will do to us…I can't defend my team anymore because we are indefensible playing like this plus this captain is done n its up to the gods now to save us from being humiliated further by the scousers! pic.twitter.com/2D4IoqvcEg — Trigger® (@triggerKim92) October 17, 2021

Ahead of the club’s meeting with Liverpool next Sunday, a number of Red Devils fans jumped onto the Twittersphere to express their concerns regarding the England international and a visit from Jurgen Klopp’s in-form forward line.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Maguire and Shaw were absolutely shocking I don't know how ole is still in the job But if play similar against Liverpool won't be long.. — FPL Mihir (@FPL_Mihir) October 17, 2021

Maguire cant defend against Iheanacho

Liverpool is our next league match lol — F🅾️L🅰️ (@Magic_Afoo) October 16, 2021

I have nothing against starting Maguire tbh, I’m just disappointed that the player isn’t fully match fit and haven’t trained properly. I hope this useless gamble goes well for Ole because we have UCL next week and then Liverpool — Obinna (@kingppapi) October 16, 2021

We’re gonna get hammered against City and Liverpool with Maguire and Lindelof. https://t.co/cP5CxQQJHh — Saiman (@ahmed_saiman) October 16, 2021