(Video) Liverpool fans will love Jota and the bench’s reaction to Salah’s Watford worldie

We’ve seen James Milner raise his arms in anticipation of Mo Salah grabbing his goal after some devilish trickery to confound Watford’s backline.

Back on the Liverpool bench, Diogo Jota and co. watched keenly as the Egyptian floored Craig Cathcart, with the Portuguese appearing to be the first to jump from his seat ahead of the ball finding the back of the net.

The No.11 played a pivotal role in our opening effort against Claudio Ranieri’s men with a well-weighted pass for Sadio Mane’s opener in the first-half.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sports & SONOS:

