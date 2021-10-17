(Video) Watch Kelleher’s stunning near post save to preserve Liverpool’s clean sheet

Caoimhin Kelleher may as well have joined Alisson Becker and Fabinho in Spain for the most part of Liverpool’s 5-0 encounter with Watford, given the Reds’ sheer level of dominance.

That having been said, the Irish shotstopper did have some work to do late in the tie, pulling out a fingertip save to push Ismailla Sarr’s effort onto the bar and out of danger.

Considering the general lack of minutes the 22-year-old tends to get due to the availability of our world-class No.1, it’s remarkable the level of performance he can tap into when deputising in the odd game.

