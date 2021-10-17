‘Won’t get the same plaudits’ – Ex-Chelsea star compares Edouard Mendy to Mo Salah

Former Chelsea midfielder, Jody Morris, has claimed that Edouard Mendy’s performances of late put him ‘up there with Salah’.

The 42-year-old made the set of tweet remarks regarding the Blues’ No.1 following a man of the match outing between the sticks for Thomas Tuchel’s men in their 1-0 victory over Brentford.

Mendy is up there with Salah so far this season!!! — Jody Morris (@morriskid) October 16, 2021

Won’t get the same plaudits but his level of performance in his position is upper echelon — Jody Morris (@morriskid) October 16, 2021

It’s a result that restored the West London outfit’s lead at the top of the table with only a point separating them and chasers Liverpool.

READ MORE: A number of Liverpool fans start online movement after Reds star’s Watford performance

To give credit where credit’s due, Mendy seemed to be largely responsible for helping our league rivals maintain their fragile lead at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Having said that, to compare the shotstopper to Mo Salah’s level of performance is perhaps overstepping the mark somewhat.

We are literally talking about a player who has earnt comparisons to Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo; a player who, at the moment, is arguably superior to the pair (on current form).

The Senegalese ‘keeper has been brilliant for Tuchel’s men, but our Egyptian King is quite simply playing on a level well above anyone else at this current point in time.

#Ep16 of The Red Nets Podcast: Free agents Liverpool could snap up, everything that’s wrong with Wenger’s World Cup plan… and more!