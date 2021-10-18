“Curtis Jones back in training… Thiago has missed out though” – Club journalist posts worrying injury update ahead of Atletico tie

Liverpool’s sparse midfield issues dominated pre-match build up for Saturday’s triumphant 5-0 victory over Watford.

The Liverpool Echo’s club correspondent Paul Gorst has been able to provide some mixed team news ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash in a recent tweet.

Curtis Jones back in training for #LFC at the AXA Centre. Looks like Thiago Alcantara has missed out though. Jurgen Klopp's press conference to come at 2pm. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 18, 2021

The return of Curtis Jones to training will also be bolstered by Fabinho’s return to the side.

Jones missed the Watford victory through injury sustained with England’s Under 21’s, whilst Fabinho joined Alisson Becker in Madrid early due to COVID restrictions following their travels to Brazil.

The Brazilian midfielder will join the weekend options of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, though it seems, per a tweet update from Carl Markham, that the young Englishman lacks the fitness to travel to Spain.

One man who remains a doubt is Thiago Alcantara; the Spaniard hasn’t featured since the Crystal Palace game in mid-September and has worried fans with his delayed return to the squad.

The Reds will need no reminders of how tough a test tomorrow’s bout in Madrid will present, and Klopp’s side will need to be on top form to continue their 100% record in the Champions League this season.

The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium will forever be synonymous with our sixth Champions League trophy and the squad will be determined to be leaving there tomorrow evening with more than the six points they travel with.