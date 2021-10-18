Fears over another Old Trafford protest & postponement ahead of Liverpool clash sparks fan debate

Posted by
Fears over another Old Trafford protest & postponement ahead of Liverpool clash sparks fan debate

Last May saw the biggest fixture in English football postponed after fan protests outside and then inside Old Trafford, prior to Liverpool’s meeting with Manchester United.

Fears have now resurfaced that there could be a repeat performance this weekend, with Greater Manchester police said to be “on red alert” amidst fears of a second postponement in as many games between the two English heavyweights, according to the Daily Star.

Despite the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane this summer, many United fans remain staunchly anti-Glazer and more protests against their owners are expected on Sunday.

This, all in conjunction with a spluttering start to the season and their crushing 4-2 defeat away to Leicester, means supporters are not overtly happy with Ole Gunnar Solskjær and his team.

Liverpool may not be wildly worried by these rumours, particularly following the 4-2 victory the Merseysiders played out on their last visit to United – a key victory in their 10-game unbeaten run that closed out last campaign.

The Reds remain unbeaten since the May match-up and are hotly favoured to continue their strong start to the season.

However, the possibility of another postponement has sparked conversation on social media amongst supporters:

The safety of all supporters and players should be of paramount importance, but it would be unfortunate to see another episode between these historic rivals interrupted – particularly given the diminishing wider football understanding of another anti-Glazer protest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top