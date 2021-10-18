Fears over another Old Trafford protest & postponement ahead of Liverpool clash sparks fan debate

Last May saw the biggest fixture in English football postponed after fan protests outside and then inside Old Trafford, prior to Liverpool’s meeting with Manchester United.

Fears have now resurfaced that there could be a repeat performance this weekend, with Greater Manchester police said to be “on red alert” amidst fears of a second postponement in as many games between the two English heavyweights, according to the Daily Star.

Despite the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane this summer, many United fans remain staunchly anti-Glazer and more protests against their owners are expected on Sunday.

This, all in conjunction with a spluttering start to the season and their crushing 4-2 defeat away to Leicester, means supporters are not overtly happy with Ole Gunnar Solskjær and his team.

Liverpool may not be wildly worried by these rumours, particularly following the 4-2 victory the Merseysiders played out on their last visit to United – a key victory in their 10-game unbeaten run that closed out last campaign.

The Reds remain unbeaten since the May match-up and are hotly favoured to continue their strong start to the season.

However, the possibility of another postponement has sparked conversation on social media amongst supporters:

It's not the best way to deal with the situation but the boys in green and gold will definitely protest before the Liverpool game maybe even the Atalanta game

If Liverpool thrash us🙆‍♂️ it will be worse — Otherwise, you alright? (@chrispen_gee) October 18, 2021

I defended United fans in the wake of the last protest, but this shows it’s got nothing to do with problems with the Glazers & is just about disrupting Liverpool matches. They’ve eroded any sympathy I might have had for them. https://t.co/7uN2RI7g3w — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) October 18, 2021

Man United fans want to protest against Liverpool now? Where was the hatred for the Glazers when United made big signings in the summer or when you lot spent on Ronaldo merchandise? At this point, it's just selective and stupid. — trent's stekkie (@_spill_the_tee_) October 18, 2021

I wonder if Protest FC @ManUtd will have, well, another protest on Sunday because the big boys Liverpool are in town? Not satisfied with blasting over £1bn since Fergie left or paying Ronaldo £480k a week. Spoilt brats because of how garbage they know they still are. #GlazersIn — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) October 18, 2021

The safety of all supporters and players should be of paramount importance, but it would be unfortunate to see another episode between these historic rivals interrupted – particularly given the diminishing wider football understanding of another anti-Glazer protest.