Gary Neville’s ‘shoddy’ Man Utd verdict ahead of Liverpool clash will have Reds fans giddy

Gary Neville has slated his former side’s ‘shoddy’ performances this season, expressing his concern for Manchester United ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

The Red Devils are set to face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool outfit this coming weekend after a round of European ties.

“Having struggled against half decent teams, they’re now going to play against some of the best teams in the world,” the 46-year-old told Sky Sports (via the Echo).

“Next Sunday, they’re going to play Liverpool and then they have to play Man City the week after.

“They’re then going to play Tottenham and Chelsea and these are proper teams. Of course, the players could rise for those games, but that’s not a good start today [Leicester].

“The performances have been so shoddy all season in terms of team performances. There’s been some good results and some great individual goals, but the overall performances and the unit in and out of possession have been shoddy.”

The Reds find themselves well ahead of their traditional rivals in the English top-flight at this early stage in the campaign, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men toiling in sixth.

READ MORE: Liverpool legend sets huge target for Reds’ rivals to reach to challenge for the title

Based on Harry Maguire’s less than savoury performance against Leicester City alone, things hardly look encouraging for United ahead of difficult run of fixtures.

Coming up against an in-form Liverpool – with a fit and firing forward line – will hardly be an enticing prospect either for Neville and his old club.

Whilst we’d certainly expect a rise in performance when the Manchester-based outfit host us at Old Trafford, our recent form certainly suggests we’ll pose more than a few questions at the Theatre of Dreams.

#Ep16 of The Red Nets Podcast: Free agents Liverpool could snap up, everything that’s wrong with Wenger’s World Cup plan… and more!