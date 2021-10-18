‘Here is Liverpool’s next manager’ – Crouch identifies Klopp’s successor; both managers’ contracts expire in 2024

Peter Crouch has claimed that Steven Gerrard will be Jurgen Klopp’s most likely potential successor when the Liverpool boss desires a return to his homeland.

The German’s contract is currently set to expire in 2024 – the same expiration date for the former skipper’s terms at Rangers.

“I’m imagining St James’ Park under the lights against Barcelona in the Champions League, but that is potentially a few years down the line. Whether that fits with Stevie’s timeline will be key to his decision if an offer arrives,” the former Reds forward wrote for the Daily Mail (via the Mirror).

“Because let’s not mess about — here is Liverpool’s next manager. He has to be.

“Jurgen Klopp has that job for as long as he wants it, but he is not going to stay around forever.

“At some point, his family might want to move back to Germany. When that happens, Gerrard will be ready.”

Having secured the Gers’ first title in a decade, the ex-No.8 has already built up some significant credit to his name.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch Trent spraying three sumptuous passes in 5-0 Watford thrashing

The idea of Gerrard making a return to Liverpool as our manager is undoubtedly fairytale-esque.

Whilst there’s a certain appeal attached to the switch, however, it’s likely that our recruitment team may need to see – with all due respect to the Scottish top-flight – some more challenging work on the Englishman’s CV.

There’s no questioning the brilliance of the 41-year-old’s accomplishments in the Scottish Premiership, however, we have to bear in mind that Klopp was sourced for the job after having led Borussia Dortmund to two league titles and a Champions League final.

Replacing the former Mainz boss will be a task of epic proportions, though, given their history, we’d back our recruiters to find the right man for the job.

#Ep17 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Stan Collymore on Wenger ‘talking cobblers’, FSG advice… and more!