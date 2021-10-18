Liverpool fans will love what Klopp & Neville had to say about Salah after Watford masterclass

Mo Salah is hitting the back of the net as often as the headlines at the moment, thanks partly to two sublime goals in subsequent games.

The Egyptian’s form has been widely revered, leading to his manager declaring that he is the best in the world right now.

Jurgen Klopp stated (via Sky Sports): “We don’t have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But right now, he [Salah] is the best.”

It is hard to argue against the claims from the No.11’s manager and this has certainly been a hot topic of conversation.

Even Gary Neville corroborated the German’s statement, as he said (via The Mirror): “I think Salah is at a level which is really high and has been for three or four seasons. A special player, ruthless, clinical, so single-minded in terms of scoring goals so I think in this moment in time he could be [the world’s best].”

A huge factor as to why the Egyptian King has been touted as the best – and why calls for a substantial new contract have been so loud – is his recent goalscoring exploits.

Salah, winner of the Puskás Award in 2018 for his goal against Everton, has scored two similarly sublime goals in successive games – but which was better?

First was this incredible strike against Manchester City:

Followed by his other superb solo effort at Watford this weekend:

Fellow goalscoring winger Sadio Mané had his say (via LFC TV), siding with the Watford finish: “I think it’s a better goal than against City.” 

Salah himself was jokingly stuck between the two (via The Mirror): “I don’t know which one was better, this one or City!”

The good thing is that there is no wrong answer, as they were both phenomenal strikes from our Egyptian King.

  1. In 2018 Salah did the same thing to the same opponents, not once but twice. Just as Norwich were sick of Suarez, I am sure that Watford are sick of Salah. Long may he continue scoring for LFC. YNWA!!!!

