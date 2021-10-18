The Prince attends King Salah’s Speech; Liverpool attacker joined by agent in London as contract saga rumbles on

The stars aligned in London last night, providing Prince William the honour of meeting Mo Salah, as has been noted in a tweet shared by the @King_Fut Twitter account.

The Liverpool No.11 was joined by his agent Rami Abbas Issa as the first-ever Earthshot Prizes were given out last night to five winners for their solutions to climate change and environmental issues.

The event was spearheaded by Prince William who hand-selected a star-studded guest list which included Sir David Attenborough, Dani Alves, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, KSI and our very own Egyptian King.

Just a day after Salah was tearing the Watford defence apart, the Liverpool star, widely regarded as the best in the world right now, presented the award for ‘Revive our Oceans’.

This also provided 29-year-old the opportunity to talk about why the event was so important to him (via The Echo): “I’m delighted to be here at this amazing and incredibly important event, I’m passionate about this because I grew up near water, the Mediterranean and it is vital to the life in the region, just like all of our planet’s seas and oceans.

“By the end of the century, there could be more plastic than fish in the ocean unless we do something now.

“It is scary. But the finalists [of this award] have found ingenious solutions to revive our oceans.”

The prize was awarded to Bahamas-based Coral Vita who are working to save the world’s coral reefs.

However, the attendance of the attacker’s agent will have likely caused a stir amongst the Liverpool fanbase, with questions inevitably arising as the former Chelsea frontman’s contract saga rumbles on.

Salah’s onfield performances have been oceans beyond his peers of late – supporting calls for the forward to be handed fresh terms – but the Earthshot Prize provided him an opportunity to present someone else with an award for a change.