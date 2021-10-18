Tuchel’s ‘benchmark’ claim suggests pundits ought to change Liverpool opinion

Thomas Tuchel has pointed to the example set by the title-winning teams of Manchester City and Liverpool as a ‘benchmark’ for other sides to look up to.

This follows from a litany of comments and predictions made by various pundits predicting that the Reds would struggle to compete for the title.

“In general, Liverpool and Manchester City have proved throughout the last years that they are the benchmark in terms of quality and consistency,” the former PSG boss told reporters (via the Echo).

“They have shown us in the last years what it takes to be able to become champions.

“It was a race between the two teams and this is the benchmark and we have to improve in every aspect of the game – that includes defence and offence – because the game is a complex one. We will not stop trying to create more for our strike.”

As the league table stands, however, Jurgen Klopp’s men only find themselves a point adrift of leaders Chelsea.

The argument for the taking is one that revolves around modesty – in this instance, with regard to how Tuchel perceives his own Blues outfit.

Based on the current league standings, not to mention Chelsea’s ability to win games with a misfiring Romelu Lukaku, one might be inclined to argued that the West London-based outfit deserve to be credited as a legitimate title challenger.

Recent history, however, would suggest that the German will need to lead his side to a significant points total in order to stave off the threat posed by both ourselves and the Citizens this term.

