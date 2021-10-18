(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s six-word update on Mo Salah’s contract

Jurgen Klopp admitted he didn’t know whether Mo Salah’s positive vein of form would boost the Egyptian’s chances of receiving fresh terms at Anfield.

Talks are said to remain ongoing between player and club, with the former Roma attacker reportedly interested in extending his stay in Merseyside until 2026.

We’d happily see the player sign on the dotted line for a contract that keeps him at the side at least two years beyond his current agreement, which remains set to expire in the summer of 2023.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"We will see." Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah's contract 📜 #LFC pic.twitter.com/t2uY45K5ih — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 18, 2021

