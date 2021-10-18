(Video) Mo Salah’s ridiculous close control for Watford worldie revisited in slow-mo clip

A Twitter user, @VicoSalama, has slowed down Mo Salah’s goal against Watford from Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of Claudio Ranieri’s men.

The superb nature of the solo goal has been covered in great detail already, yet it’s difficult to not be wowed all over again when witnessing the speed of the Egyptian’s thought process with defenders flying at him left, right and centre.

READ MORE: Underused Liverpool star could break into first-XI; Trent notes he’s ‘pushing the likes of Bobby, Diogo and the attackers’

With seven goals in eight league games, the former Roma attacker currently tops the Premier League scorers charts alongside Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy and, on current form, looks set to remain thereabouts for the rest of the season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @BenWebbLFC & @VicoSalama:

#Ep17 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Stan Collymore on Wenger ‘talking cobblers’, FSG advice… and more!