(Video) Watch Trent spraying three sumptuous passes in 5-0 Watford thrashing

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing ability has been rightly lauded for some time now by fans and pundits alike.

Against Watford, the Liverpool fullback once again demonstrated his skills in a clip shared by @Watch_LFC during the Reds’ 5-0 demolition job of the Hornets.

Given how we utterly controlled proceedings against Claudio Ranieri’s men, it’s remarkable that the Academy graduate didn’t manage to carve his name onto the statsheet upon the resumption of domestic football.

Though we’ve no doubt this is a fact he’ll be looking to change against Atletico Madrid tomorrow.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sport 1 & @Watch_LFC:

Trent picking them passes out 🤩 pic.twitter.com/D1qM9C8Yet — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 17, 2021

