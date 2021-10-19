Combined Liverpool/United XI – Fans won’t believe Reds star Neville picked who Carragher omitted

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville still manage to find ways to argue with each other, despite the fact the duo have now worked together on Sky Sports for eight years.

Asking a Liverpool legend and a United stalwart to pick their combined XIs will always create some talking points though, especially given the latter’s decision to opt for Bobby Firmino – a choice his fellow Sky Sports presenter didn’t match.

In all, there were eight players that they both agreed on for the side, with these being: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

This meant there were only three positions that the two could clash over – and they did!

First, Carragher’s XI was selected and you can watch the video below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily).

✅ Greenwood

✅ Fernandes

✅ Matip@Carra23 picks his Manchester United and Liverpool combined XI pic.twitter.com/C0wQrBOUeC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 18, 2021

Then Neville revealed his XI; again, the video is available courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily).

✅ Ronaldo

✅ Firmino

✅ Maguire@GNev2 picks his Manchester United and Liverpool combined XI pic.twitter.com/rcWN6oQprK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 18, 2021

The battle then is between Joel Matip vs. Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes vs. Firmino, and Mason Greenwood vs. Cristiano Ronaldo.

Their main quarrel was over the inclusion of the veteran attacker; presenter Dave Jones asked the Salford City owner whether he thought the omission of the Portuguese international from the Bootle-born defender’s team was correct.

Neville said, “Obviously I disagree with it”.

To which Carragher responded, “I don’t think Jurgen Klopp would pick Ronaldo if he had what we were picking now. That’s the headline for the weekend, he’s going to get the winner isn’t he!”

Do you agree with the Monday Night Football selections and what would your combined Liverpool/United XI be?