Fernando Torres part of Atletico coaching staff against Liverpool youth today

Fernando Torres will forever call Atletico Madrid his team, notwithstanding a four-year Merseyside love affair that was soured following his move to Chelsea in 2011.

Despite this, El Niño was afforded a positive reception on his return to Anfield during his appearance in a Steven Gerrard vs. Jamie Carragher charity match in 2015.

He returned to Liverpool supporters’ attention today though as he was manager of the victorious Atletico Under 19s team this afternoon with pictures circulating online following the UEFA Youth League tie, courtesy of a tweet from @brfootball.

Fernando Torres on the touchline coaching Atletico vs. Liverpool in the UEFA Youth League 💪 pic.twitter.com/JS5sKucbS5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 19, 2021

Sporting his new athletic physique, the Spaniard oversaw a 2-0 victory for his boyhood club’s youth side.

The game being televised on LFCTV also lead to further online conversation (via @F9Txrres).

This all combines with the return of Luis Suarez to fans’ eyes as he lines up for the Atletico first-team in this evening’s Champions League encounter.

There will be little need for a reminder of the last time the Uruguayan played against us; arguably the greatest European night in the club’s history as Barcelona lost 4-0 in 2019.

#Ep17 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Stan Collymore on Wenger ‘talking cobblers’, FSG advice… and more!