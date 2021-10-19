(Image) Liverpool team news confirmed as one returning Brazilian omitted from starting-XI

The Champions League has returned with Liverpool having headed over to continental Europe for their upcoming meeting with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Reds currently sit at the summit of Group B following two opening victories against AC Milan and FC Porto, though face a tough challenge against a historically difficult opponent in Diego Simeone’s hard-battling Los Colchoneros.

Having already travelled over to Spain after yet another international break debacle, the Merseysiders are rejoined by Brazilian duo Alisson Becker and Fabinho for the pivotal European clash.

Ahead of the No.1, Virgil van Dijk is partnered once more by fellow in-form centre-half and meme sensation Joel Matip.

In midfield, James Milner takes a spot alongside skipper Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita, with No.3 Fabinho sidelined to the bench.

Holding on to his place in the squad after scoring a hat-trick for us at the weekend, Bobby Firmino is flanked by fellow forwards Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

You can catch the full team news below:

And the team news is…. LIVE! Back for game three in the Champions League group stage… what do you make of that XI Klopp's put out?🤷‍♂️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/OT0BvMGbfI — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 19, 2021

