Simeone labels three PL outfits including Liverpool ‘fantastic’ but one is a ‘real pleasure’ to watch

Diego Simeone has singled out the Premier League’s top three sides, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool, for praise, reserving a special mention for the Reds who he noted are ‘a real pleasure’ to watch.

The Merseysiders are set to face off against Los Colchoneros this evening in the Champions League in a clash that could decide the leadership of Group B.

“Chelsea, [Manchester] City, Liverpool are all fantastic but watching Liverpool is a real pleasure,” the 51-year-old told ¡Qué Golazo! and CBS Sports (via the Mirror).

“They press high, play a high line, they have no fear of leaving spaces at the back.

“They have very quick players to go on the break.

“With [Virgil] van Dijk now [back from injury] they have improved their solidity in defence.

“I don’t expect anything other than a team who will make things very difficult for us.”

Only two points separate Jurgen Klopp’s men from the La Liga outfit following the former’s perfect start to their European campaign.

It’s a flattering amount of praise from the Argentine and one we’d be more than inclined to agree with in light of the standard of football we’ve been treated to of late.

With Atletico being something of a banana skin for us in Europe historically, however, we’ve no doubt our German coach will be keen to make his mark in the group stages with a big three points against the reigning Spanish top-flight champions.

