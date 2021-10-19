‘That image has blinded me’ – These Liverpool fans are absolutely baffled by Soccer AM’s Ronaldo tweet

Soccer AM attracted the attention of a handful of Reds with one of their latest tweets, inquiring as to whether Cristiano Ronaldo ‘would make it into the current Liverpool team’.

A considerable number of fans issued a damning verdict against the idea, with many keen to highlight that the Portuguese international would be a poor fit in a system that requires pressing and a high work-rate.

The former Real Madrid hitman has enjoyed a relatively positive start to the campaign with five goals in eight games for Manchester United (across all competitions).

As many supporters have rightly pointed out, the 36-year-old simply would not work within the demands of a Jurgen Klopp system.

That’s not to discredit the player’s ability – on his day (impressively, even at his current age), Ronaldo’s an absolutely force of nature and has well and truly earned recognition as one of the top two talents across world football.

However, accommodating the superstar in our forward line would arguably harm our cohesion as a well-oiled unit.

As such, and with all due respect to the Red Devils’ frontman, we’re more than happy with the current array of attacking options at our disposal.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

