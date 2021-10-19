(Video) Early confusion as UEFA initially wrongly credit Salah goal to Milner as Liverpool go ahead early

A stagnant start in Madrid paved the way for some Mo Salah magic and he delivered.

Weaving his way from the right-wing, he drilled an accurate shot on goal.

The No.11 was on the scoreboard and in the lungs of the fans but replays appeared to show that James Milner got the final touch – though the effort has since been credited to the Egyptian international.

His cheeky toe puts Liverpool into the lead and could very well drag Atletico out of their defensive tactics.

Goal via beIN Sports (@ronard_addo):

 

