(Video) Ex-Liverpool centre-back scores identical Champions League brace

Sporting Lisbon faced Besiktas in an enthralling game this evening where a former Liverpool defender got himself on the scoresheet twice.

Sebastian Coates spent four years at Anfield, with his acrobatic goal against QPR perhaps being the longest-standing memory of his Merseyside tenure.

Tonight, the Uruguayan will be making more headlines, not for the number of goals or acrobatic nature of them – but for the stark similarity.

Watch the two moments below, we promise that they are two different goals, courtesy of GoalHub:

